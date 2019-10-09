The debut battle of the Mustache in supertech will take place: the team of Ukrainian found a new rival (photos)
October 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The former absolute world champion in craterface Alexander Usik will hold its first match in hawaiite.
Opponent the Olympic champion will be Chazz Witherspoon, said the boxer promoter Eddie Hearn.
Note that 38-year-old American boxer was the likely candidate to replace the Tyrone Spong, who failed a doping test before the fight with the Mustache.
Chazz in his career became the winner of the match 38 times and lost only three times. The fight will take place in Chicago, Illinois (USA), 12 Oct.