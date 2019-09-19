The debut of Ruslan Malinovsky in the Champions League came out disastrous (video)
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Ukrainian footballer of Bergamo Atalanta Ruslan Malinovsky on the eve of the debut in the Champions League.
However, the debut of 26-year-old player of the national team of Ukraine cannot be called successful – Bergonzi was broken in Zagreb Dynamo Kyiv 4:0.
Ruslan appeared on the field early in the second half, when the score was 3:0.
Note that your first goal in this match the players of “Dynamo” celebrated along with the fire Department.Recall that in a parallel match of the group With Shakhtar Donetsk was not able to provide decent resistance Manchester city, conceding Kharkov 3 unanswered goals.
