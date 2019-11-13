The debut of the new Skoda Octavia
Long awaited by fans of the Czech brand Skoda Octavia premiere of the new generation was held in Prague. The absolute bestseller of the brand became more spacious, technologically and, perhaps, more beautiful. But tastes do not argue.
Fourth Skoda Octavia, designed in the image of the concept-Vision RS, appeared before the public in two ways: in the body liftback and wagon, preferred in Europe. But she and the other “Octavia” has remained one of the most spacious vehicles in its class.
So, “chetyrehdverki” in length increased by 19 mm to 4689 mm, and the “barn” stretched by 22 mm to the same dimensions. In the width of the car has grown on 15 mm (up to 1829 mm). The trunk of a car in a Combi version increased to 640 liters (+30 liters), and the liftback now has a capacity of 600 liters of Luggage (+10 liters).
Through the whole cabin, including doors and the front panel is an led strip lighting. The novelty wears dvuhmetrovym new steering wheel with new controls “of multimedia”. In addition, the car got an electronic Park brake, shift gear selector in the form of a joystick and a wireless phone charger. And, of course, a new, more quality materials of finishing.
The new Skoda Octavia has got a digital “tidy”, Keyless entry, comfortable Ergo seats with massage and ventilation, as well as a projection screen that displays all the necessary driver information on the windshield, led optics with matrix headlights and dynamic rear “turn signals”.
In the power range of novelties will find petrol and diesel engines with power range between 110 and 204 HP, as well as gas, petrol and hybrid units. But it’s all for the Europeans.