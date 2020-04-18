The decision to increase the minimum size of the unemployment benefit
The Board of the Fund of obligatory state social insurance of Ukraine against unemployment made decision about the increase for the quarantine period to a minimum size of unemployment benefits from 650 UAH to 1 million UAH.
About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to data of the Fund.
The decree comes into force from the day of its official publication and applies from 12 March 2020, and within 30 calendar days after the end of the quarantine established by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from March 11, 2020 N 211 “On preventing the spread in Ukraine of acute respiratory infection COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2”.
The minimum amount will be paid to those who had in the past year, at least six months insurance experience, as well as in other cases.
We will remind, the Fund of obligatory state social insurance of Ukraine against unemployment from March 1, 2020, increased the minimum size of unemployment benefits. For individuals, the payments which are assigned based on salary and pensionable service, the minimum size of unemployment benefit increased from 1630 to 1800 UAH UAH. For persons, the payment of which shall be appointed without regard to wages and insurance experience, minimum size of unemployment benefit increased from 610 UAH to 650 UAH.
For the quarantine period (12 March to 16 April) with employment agencies signed up to 89.2 thousand unemployed.