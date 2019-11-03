The decision to save the marriage I took in the midst of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Hillary Clinton
In October in the United States, was published “the Book about courageous women.” It was written together, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. These are stories about women who tried and failed to change the world. This Mexican nun, poet, scholar Juana inés de La Cruz, who lived in the seventeenth century German astronomer Caroline Herschel (XIX century), and American physician, feminist Mary Walker (XIX century) and fighter for women’s rights from Saudi Arabia, Manal al-Sharif (our time), and the Swedish student, an environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
The stories are many. They are about women’s stories, but United by the fact that the heroine of the book is not afraid to assert themselves, to go against the traditions and even the laws in the cause in which I sincerely believed. “If history has taught me anything, it’s that the world needs courageous women. We would very much wish the worst for you, when it seems that everything is against you, you would have found the strength in this book, these stories. My daughter and I found. This book is a continuation of our Chelsea conversation, which began when she was a little girl. And we are happy to involve others,” — said Hillary Clinton, presenting “a Book about courageous women.”
On the bestseller list, which is regularly is the newspaper The New York Times, the book Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in October took second place. Mother and daughter romp almost a month across America, meeting with readers. Tickets for these meetings fly in the blink of an eye. Time Hillary and Chelsea very little. However, they agreed to meet with the famous British journalist Decoy Aitkenhead.
The interview took place in Manhattan, new York city, near the famous Hell’s kitchen. It is one of the offices of the Clinton Foundation. Here is how the beginning of the meeting, Aitkenhead:
“I was in the room, decorated in the currently fashionable loft-style. Everywhere white concrete and exposed wires, cables and other communications. It was a large warehouse, now it was turned into the office. On a white background comical look agents of the U.S. Secret service, dressed in a strict black suit. They are guarded round the clock Hillary and Chelsea, because ladies are the closest relatives of the 42nd US President bill Clinton. These are American laws. Talk to us agents did not interfere. They have taken a strategic position near the elevators. It was logical to get to the office by other means is absolutely impossible.
I already met before and with Hillary and Chelsea. Interviewed several times from the former first lady and her only daughter. But I didn’t have to talk to the mother and daughter together. Therefore, it is especially interesting to observe their behavior. Hillary and Chelsea struck me in its similarity. And it’s not in appearance but in body language. They took exactly the same posture during a conversation, their gestures, reactions, facial expressions — all the same! It is impossible to rehearse.
At first I felt kind of falsehood. It was obvious that for them, this interview is one of the numerous meetings associated with the publication of the book. They understand that we are in public, although we were only three (not counting agents). Knew I was probably going to describe their behavior. So Hillary and Chelsea tried to show me a complete unity. In this and felt the same hypocrisy, which is even more emphasized by the similarity of mother and daughter. However, the conversation was so fascinated by my interviewees that they opened, and I saw genuine living relationship that touched me to the core. We began to talk not only about the book…”
that became not just a bestseller, but the bestselling book in the United States in 2018.
“Forget to send the kids to bed or take a bath before sleep”
— Good day! Thanks that found time for me.
Hillary: — Good afternoon, dekka. Thank you that paid attention to our book.
Chelsea: — Hello, dekka, very nice to see you again. I want to apologize, but I will need to Express milk. I hope this doesn’t interfere with our conversation. You probably know that not so long ago I gave birth to a son. Jasper was born on July 22.
— You are breastfeeding?
Chelsea: — Yeah, I’m sure that this is correct. Babies need breast milk.
— This is your third child?
Chelsea: — Yes. Our oldest Charlotte on September 26 was five years old, and on 18 June was three years old our son Aidan. The family is growing and it’s great.
— What he thinks about grandma?
Hillary: — It’s perfect!
— Admit it, Hillary, at what point in your list of priorities is the role of the grandmother? Career, politics, work, social activities, grandma?
Hillary: — God, grandma, of course, in the first place! (Laughs.) It’s the most amazing experience of my life. I can’t imagine how overwhelming feeling! You are the witness of how your own child becomes a mother. Grandchildren a part of your life, and you occupy a certain place in their life. It is an amazing journey which gives us life. And most importantly, we all went into it.
June 2016. Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky was born second child — a son Aidan. Along with son-in-law to take my daughter and grandson from the hospital came bill and Hillary. Mrs. Clinton was running for President of the United States. Photo Getty Images
— Tell, and you often have to perform the duties of an emergency nurse?
Hillary: — How do you say? “Emergency Babysitting”? I like that expression. You need to remember. I think the role I play all the time, right, Chelsea?
Chelsea: — Mom is a very organized woman. This is one of her many positive qualities. Alas, can’t say that about yourself. I absolutely do not comply with the regulations. Forget about the reading lessons. We spend at home. Forget to send the kids to bed or take a bath before bed. And my mother always remembers it. I think it relaxed me a bit. I know that she will take care of everything. Or remind me if it is in out.
Hillary: — Honey, it’s excusable for a woman who a few months ago gave birth to her third child. Who want your head to spin! And to me it’s just a joy.
— Look, you have a complete agreement on this issue. I mean the education of children.
Hillary: — Not at all, really, Chelsea? (In this case Hillary slyly looks at her daughter — said dekka Aitkenhead.) For example, when the grandkids want pizza for lunch and dinner, I personally do not see anything wrong with that, they got pizza for lunch, and dinner.
Chelsea: — I beg to differ with you, mom. Pizza is not the healthiest food in the world. And you often spoil them.
“Meghan Markle is a bold woman”
— I his question touched on a sore subject. Forgive me for God’s sake. I’ll try to improve. Caught the word “spoil”. Tell me, how tempted, Chelsea, you can’t resist? Call your greatest weakness?
Chelsea: — I’m obsessed with the TV show “Big bakers tournament” (in the original Bake Off. — Ed.). I am comforted that he is with the same pleasure watching a few millions of Americans. And I’m just one of them. I want to complain to the creators of the project. How can you mock the viewers?! Why are you showing only one issue a week? My husband is ready to watch the Bake Off every day. It’s our favorite family show. Put aside everything and stick to the screen. I admit it was so tempting that my husband and then try to bake all that they show.
— Does it work?
Chelsea: — Yes. Very tasty, but I’m afraid not too good for the figure. That’s why I think this is my main weakness.
— Now it’s your turn Hillary. What do you say?
Hillary: — I Have a lot of weaknesses. Spend time with friends, watch a good movie, preferably in the cinema, walk with my grandkids. And the longer the walk the better.
— Excuse me, I have to interrupt you. Anything you call it, it’s not weakness. We want honesty. How about the show “love Island”? (Love Island — popular UK and US reality show for adults. — Ed.)
Hillary: — I am not a fan of the “Island of love”. (The answer was dry. Just played on the lips of Hillary’s pleasant smile suddenly turned cold, writes dekka Aitkenhead.)
Chelsea (with obvious confusion): — what is “Island of love”?
— Since we’re talking about a TV show, I note that among the heroines of your books there is not a single participant of popular TV projects. Moreover, there is, perhaps, no none at all representatives of show-business. Surely among them you are daring women? What can you say about Meghan Markle? She’s brave?
Hillary and Chelsea unison: — Megan — bold woman!
Hillary: — will Tell you, dekka, I am a big fan of Megan. I think the media, especially the British, treat her unfairly, perhaps even biased. I’m afraid this is due to the fact that she is a representative of two races. And it’s embarrassing for the media.
— So you support the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? I’m talking about the lawsuit, which they filed in court against the Mail On Sunday that the newspaper had published the controversial letter Megan your father?
Hillary: — the American and British laws are very different from each other. And yet, it seems to me that Megan, in this case law.
Chelsea: — And I’m sure of it. Apparently, many people do not like that Megan has a voice and she’s not afraid to speak loudly what he thinks. She married Prince Harry, being quite the independent woman, a formed personality. Megan has made quite a career as an actress. She has her own opinion. And she wants him to openly Express. What’s wrong with that? And she wants to be treated with respect. What do the media with Megan after her marriage, is pure bullying. I don’t know her personally, but I like the way she behaves. It protects yourself, your son, husband from the constant attacks, scathing criticism. And it continues to do what feels calling. Engaged in social activities, writes articles.
— It’s all good, but we have in Britain many believe that the lawsuit over the publication of letters is a mistake. And it will have to pay even if the Duchess will win this lawsuit.
Chelsea: — dekka, let me disagree with you. Megan did so because he believes this is correct. The right thing to do in life is to do what you think is right. (It was at this point of our conversation, I noticed one interesting detail. Hillary and Chelsea never killed each other. Each of them waited patiently for the other to finish his thought. While Chelsea loves very long and complex sentences. It uses five words where one is enough. Hillary this manner of daughters is a bit annoying, but she tries not to let on. Former first lady, on the contrary, speaks short phrases. Sometimes it even splits the sentence into individual words. It seems that Hillary after each word wants to put an end, writes dekka Aitkenhead.)
“I wanted to be as far away from parents”
I see you take this issue to heart…
Chelsea: — And what else? My childhood was spent in the White house. You know? Our whole family was constantly on the mind. Every step, every word, every look. I was 12 years old, and I didn’t understand why all these old guys picking on me, tell you how to live, what should I do. It seemed to me that I’m old enough to be eligible for independent actions and decisions. The worst thing is that almost nothing has changed after the expiration of the second term of my father. The Clintons stayed for the media a big irritant. Everyone somehow wanted to know who I’m Dating, how learn where you are going to work. Believe me, it all has a huge, often negative, impact on your life. I had serious problems with nerves because of this.
When bill Clinton became President of the United States, Chelsea was 12 years old. Photo taken at the White house in 1993
— You blame the parents?
Chelsea: — No. More precisely, no longer blame. But there was a time when I did. And then I wanted to be as far away from them. Swore to myself that I am not going to do what they do. I went to Stanford and Oxford. Then worked as a management consultant, an analyst in the hedge Fund. But as time went on, and I felt that it was not mine. Passed away. And now I work at the Fund, founded by my parents. Finally calmed down, found himself. And enjoy life.
— Tell me, which of his actions do you consider most challenging?
Chelsea: — In childhood I didn’t have much opportunity to show courage. I’m sorry, mom, but you were too protective of me. And so it went until, until the father became President. When we moved to the White house, I was completely unprepared for the attention that all around began to show to me. It was then that I realized that I should be bold, even daring, to survive. So the most courageous thing I think my decision to study in Europe, away from home.
— Hillary, what do you say? Your most courageous act?
Hillary: — Think my decision to save the marriage. I took him in the midst of the Monica Lewinsky scandal. (Chelsea after these words, puts his hand on the knee of his mother, writes dekka Aitkenhead.)
December 1998. The scandal over Monica Lewinsky in full swing, and the Clintons pretend to be a happy family. Photo Getty Images
— Chelsea, are you surprised at the response of the mother?
Chelsea: — No, but I am amazed at her courage. And I am proud that I am her daughter. Of course, this story is the most difficult, painful time for our family. And we are not discussing it publicly. But privately talked and continue to talk about this with my mom often. So I just didn’t expect that she was going to touch on the subject. We can switch to something else?
“How can a doctor treat someone if you do not recognize the sexual nature of the patient?”
Okay. One of the characters of your book — Danica Roy. She became the first female transgender in U.S. history, took office. I wonder how you feel about the issue of identity? May seem rude, but my question is: can someone with a beard and a penis to be a real woman?
Chelsea: — Yes! And Yes!
Hillary: — I’m not ready to say so categorically. I’m sorry, I’m only versed in the problem and their attitude to it. This discussion of generations. I, like other members of my generation, grew up in other examples. We don’t say that. I think it takes a lot of time before we agree with the opinion of Chelsea.
— Many feminists in Britain today are arguing about whether to call the lesbians who refuse to sleep with anyone who has a penis, transphobe? You know what I mean? The man changed his sex and became a woman, but a lesbian refuses to have a relationship with him. The opposite example. Lesbians have had relationships. One of them changed sex and became a man. Her partner breaks the relationship because of this. This is not theoretical arguments and examples from modern life. What do you say?
Hillary: — of Course, it is a manifestation of transphobia. I put it right? (Chelsea looks at me with indignation. She even bit her lower lip. The answer clearly does not want, writes dekka Aitkenhead.)
Chelsea, I see you complain about my question.
Chelsea: — I’m Sorry, dekka, but I’m a bad actress, can’t hide emotions.
But I’m not trying to provoke you. I really wonder what do you and Hillary think about the most acute problems discussed today in Western society. While issues of sexual identity — one of such problems. Take the decision of the authorities on the introduction of the so-called third sex. Or permit the individual to determine their gender in the questionnaires or medical cards, regardless of primary sexual characteristics. You condemn such a decision?
Hillary: — No Doubt. Biology has not been canceled.
Chelsea: — And I welcome this decision. How can a doctor treat someone if he does not recognize the sexual nature of the patient? I also support the idea that you are now advocating a school. Children are allowed to choose which team they will play for boys or for girls. Consider the task of parents and educators is to hints, and not hard in the direction of the child’s journey of self-discovery.
“I would really like to get my daughter a little longer slept”
Wow! We have an urgent debate. I was convinced that the mother and daughter opposite views on many things. And I like it. Hillary, admit it, what would you like to change in Chelsea?
Hillary: — Depends on what we day. The list can be very short and, on the contrary — very long. (Laughs.) But seriously, I would really like to get my daughter a little longer sleep.
Chelsea: — I’m surprised, mother. Was sure you’re going to say about my perfectionism. The last 25 years, my mom always struggles with my quality.
— And so you want to change about your mother?
Chelsea: — I wish mother was not afraid to use the word “processor”. Or Google Docs. At least one of them! (Laughs.) I am not only a perfectionist, but also an agnostic.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have a month to travel around America, promoting “a Book about courageous women”
— Tell me, do you live together?
Hillary: — With what you have? Of course, I sometimes spend the night at Chelsea when you find yourself in new York. She and her husband have a big apartment in Manhattan. By the way, not far from here. And mark, my son-in-law treats me well. Again lovely grandchildren. But I have my own house. And I like it. And there’s a house in little rock. It is in Arkansas, where he began his political career of her husband. And in Washington, where I often go as a politician. And so spinning between new York, Washington and little Rock.
— Your grandchildren know who their grandfather? And who is grandma?
Hillary: — In a very mild form only knows Charlotte. Still, she is already five years. And she reads books which mention the names of American presidents.
Chelsea: — Your name, mother, recent years, increasingly heard in the news and books than the name of the father. Charlotte knows that her beloved grandmother has devoted his entire life to public service.
“In new York, the most convenient form of transport — the subway. It and prefer to use”
— Tell me, Chelsea, and how do you live in the heart of new York? Apartments in Manhattan are not cheap.
Chelsea: — All right, dekka. My husband and I know how not to overspend. I believe that in new York the most convenient form of transport — the subway. It and prefer to use. And the products we buy in the shop next to the house. Supermarkets make me fear. There buying everything, including what you absolutely do not need. And the owners of our store regular customers give a good discount. And never slipped bad products. When you have small children, it is very important.
— By the way, about children and their health. How do you feel about the issue of vaccinations? I want to ask, do you support the decision of some schools to allow for classroom unvaccinated students?
Hillary: — Wholly and fully support.
Chelsea: — Think this decision is cruel and criminal. And ready to argue with you on this subject until cock-crow.
— I again raised a sore point. I’ll try to find a topic where your views coincide, and then our readers will get the impression that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton just do that fight. One of the characters of your book — Greta Thunberg. After her memorable speech before the members of the UN General Assembly in September, many commentators have expressed concern about the mental health of this girl. Are you worried about Greta?
Chelsea: — Not afraid of a history in that sense. She’s a strong person. She has a clear goal. And I made sure she knows how to enjoy life. But I fear for her safety. Similarly, fear for the safety of my mom. Unfortunately, there are so many angry people, and they represent a risk.
— And about her father you also have to worry about?
Chelsea: — About it less. I think the mother in more danger than he is.
Hillary: — as for me, I’m worried about Chelsea permanently. And about her children. And nothing can be done about it. Before worried because she was little. Then, because bill became President, and this could not affect the lives of our whole family. Life has shown that my fears were not in vain. Though, showed all different than I imagined.
“Trump is looking at Russia, and he likes how it all works”
— And now why are you afraid?
Hillary: — And now I am afraid for her daughter and grandchildren, because in our country came to power people who intentionally divisive. Donald trump is a master of manipulation. Scare people — and it will be easier to manage them. This is what he has been doing for almost three years. And it works! America is moving towards authoritarianism. I’m not surprised. Trump looks at Russia, and he likes how it all works. You’re not going to argue that Russia has established an authoritarian regime? And installed it Vladimir Putin, the man who trump admires.
— What can you say about us in Britain?
Hillary: — Your Prime Minister is very similar to trump. I met Boris Johnson, when he held the post of mayor of London. Immediately drew attention to his exaggerated ambition. And Johnson, and tramp belong to the category of politicians who are willing to create chaos, just to keep the power in their hands. Your Brexit is chaos, but Johnson stubbornly continues to defend this idea.
— How cool that you raised this topic! Just today in The New York Times published an editorial column under the headline: “And leave the trump White house at all?” The author assumes that in 2020, the USA may occur a coup. The idea is as follows: trump is losing the November presidential election, but is seeking from the Senate, where Republicans have the majority, or permission to arm their supporters and allow they to defend the White house, or simply to impose martial law in the country. What do you think this scenario is possible?
Hillary: — Of Course. This is one of the options. It’s the tramp, not me, or someone else from the Democrats, yesterday wrote on Twitter: “Civil war is possible.” What else to expect from such a leader?
Chelsea: — About the policy of the mother can talk for even longer than I do about vaccinations at school. Sorry, dekka, but it’s time to finish. I still have a meeting to get to, and then rush home and feed Jasper. And mum can catch the train to Washington…
