The defect may lead to accidents in U.S. withdraw 700 thousand cars Toyota and Lexus
Toyota recalled almost 700,000 vehicles in the United States due to issues with the fuel pump. This writes Carscoops.
According to the car manufacturer, some models of Toyota and Lexus 2015 installed a fuel pump that can stop working. Was not given any explanation as to why, but if this happens, the engine may run rough, may stall and cannot be restarted.
If the engine stops running at high speed, it can lead to accidents. In addition, warning signals and messages can be displayed on the dashboard due to faulty fuel pump.
Toyota say they continue to investigate the problem and are still in the process of developing the remedies. When the remedy becomes available, affected owners will receive a fix for a problem free and at the first opportunity.
Models that withdraw, Lexus LS 500, 500 LC, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, RX 350, and some models of the 2019 edition Lexus NX 300. Model 350L RX and GS 300. As for the models under the brand of Toyota, this model 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra 2018-2019, as well as models of the Avalon and Corolla 2019 release. In total, the recall involved 696 000 cars.
Owners of affected vehicles will be notified of the recall by mid-March 2020.