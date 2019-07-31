“The degree of vulgarity promoted”: lewd fondling Kirkorov and Barnabas enraged the Network (video)
Russian singer Philip Kirkorov took part in the celebration of the anniversary of the composer Igor Krutoy in Turkey, where “lit” with a party of female Comedy by Catherine Barnabas.
And, judging by the pictures in Instagram the king of pop, the artists arranged a no joke game with kisses and licking, showing subscribers “higher degree” of passion with hints of intimacy.
At some point in the camera frame was the culprit of the celebration that lasted deep into the night and ended with fireworks.
“The degree is raised … whether there will be on the Anniversary of my @igorkrutoy65 All ABOUT LAST NIGHT… TO BE CONTINUED… “, signed movie Philip.
However, users of the Network didn’t appreciate the humor of celebrities, comparing their behavior with the “cheap porn” and “Dom-2”, which clearly does not paint the image of the pop king of Russian pop stars.
“Maybe funny, but frustrating and went…”, “Like adults”, “My prediction: this time your career is the sunset…”, “Well drunk pinned between them. Why show it? Both fell in my eyes”, “This is too much. Not expected!!!”, “We need to behave more decently still the king”, “Fuuu how in cheap porn”, “You’re the king, even the clowns do not. HOUSE-2. Spoiled the mood for a long time”, “Phil went down … fuuuck. How ugly. And if his children will see it”, — the indignant write such a blatant display of stars members.
According to Russian media, the party also came close friends and longtime acquaintances of Igor Krutoy. The celebration was held under the motto white party (white party), which affected mainly in the event dress code — most guests came to the observance of the rules responsibly and came to the festival in bright outfits.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Philip in the role of a gynecologist in a new music video shocked fans.
