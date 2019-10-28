The delegation “Manchester United” is sent to the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Salman
The delegation “Manchester United” will make a visit to Saudi Arabia amid speculation about the sale of the club, reports the specialized website fapl.ru.
At the end of this month in Saudi Arabia investment forum takes place Future Investment Initiative, organized by the Royal family, and one of the participants of this event will be a delegation of the “United”, says the publication.
Informed the press it became known that Mohammad bin Salman, the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is ready to take a third attempt to redeem the “red devils” of the family of Glazer.
It is assumed that bin Salman uses the opportunity of visiting the forum the representatives of the Glazer, whose club is assessed by the stock exchange of 2 billion pounds.
We add that the state of the family bin Salman is estimated at 1 trillion pounds, so Muhammad could be one of the most powerful investors in football, if you did carry out what they want.
We will remind, the American Glazer family who own the club from old Trafford in 2005, has already rejected two offers bin Salman, who was willing to part with the amount of 3 billion pounds.
Both times, Glazer replied that “United” not for sale at any price. However, now bin Salman to have a reason to believe that circumstances have changed.
It became known that Kevin Glazer, one of the children of the deceased Avram Glazer, has decided to overthrowing its 13 percent stake in a stock exchange stocks.
According to rumors, and other Glazer is not so sure that it is ready to continue to hold the shares of the football club, whose brand remains very highly regarded, despite the protracted decline in the game.