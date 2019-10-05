The demand for Porsche Taycan has surpassed all expectations
The German company will increase volume of release of first electric vehicle.
Initially the German mark had planned to produce annually 20 thousand copies Porsche Taycan, but as practice shows — this is not enough. This production can not cover orders and pre-orders for the model. As a result of increased interest in the novelty, the plant will create new jobs — 500 more people.
The Germans claim that the demand for Taycan is a natural consequence of the interest of buyers to electric cars.
According to rumors, the company has already received about 30 thousand applications, despite the very high base price new. Next year the demand may grow even stronger as the market will more affordable modification.