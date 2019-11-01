The Democrats are wasting time on ‘trumped-up impeachment’, and not for the benefit of the country, according to the White house (PHOTO)

The Democrats, who control the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress to spend time on “trumped-up impeachment” and not for the consideration of reforms to improve the lives of ordinary Americans. This is stated in a statement on Thursday, written statement by the press Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham in the first voting of congressmen in the procedure of impeachment of the President of Donald trump, previously initiated by the Democratic party.

“Instead of focusing on actual issues that affect real families, as, for example, a reduction in violence with use of weapons, the ratification of the USMCA (The United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement, a trade agreement the United States, Mexico and Canada), improvement of quality of care, reducing the cost of drugs, prescription, to secure our southern border and modernize our aging infrastructure, the Democrats prefer to spend every day time on trumped up impeachment openly biased attempt to destroy the President,” said the spokesman.

In addition, says Grisham, the vote on the impeachment Democrats “enshrined in the rules of the house of representatives unacceptable violation of due process of law” in relation to the American leader, and Republicans.

On Thursday, the lower house of Congress approved a resolution that officially supports initiated by the Democrats investigation of Republican Donald trump. These proceedings are a total of six committees of the house of representatives, reports TASS.

The resolution instructs the Committee on intelligence, financial services, foreign Affairs, oversight and reform, revenues and expenses, and legal to continue such investigations. Their goal, as stated in resolution is to determine “whether there are sufficient grounds for the House of representatives have used the constitutional authority to subject the impeachment of President Donald John trump, the President of the United States of America.”

The document implies the beginning of the public part of these proceedings, including open hearings on Capitol hill. Still discussion within the framework of the impeachment was closed.

The resolution was voted 232 of the legislator, against 196. For approval required a simple majority of 218 votes. As expected, when considering this question was split by party affiliation: Republicans opposed (194, three lawmakers did not participate in the vote), Democrats by (231, another did not participate in the vote). In the camp of the Democrats two (their names not known yet) voted against the resolution. With the Democrats in support of the resolution were made by another independent legislator.

On 24 September the House of representatives controlled by the Democratic party, has announced the launch of impeachment proceedings against trump. The reason for this was the approval for trump in the July telephone conversation pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky in order to encourage Kiev to help the head of the Washington administration to be re-elected for a second term in 2020.

Impeachment, under the Constitution of the United States, involves the prosecution by dismissal of Federal employees, including the President if “they are found guilty of treason, bribery or other serious crimes and misdemeanors”.

“Exclusive prerogative” to formulate and to press charges does the House of representatives. Congressmen do vote to refer the matter to its legal Committee, which is investigating the charges. If there is a base that prepares the actual indictment.

After approval by the Committee, the document is sent to the house of representatives of the whole. For approval requires a simple majority vote that the current balance of forces lawmakers of the U.S. Democratic party could theoretically gain.

If approved, the charges are transferred to the Senate, where the procedure turns into a trial. The house of representatives it is actually favored by the prosecution and the senators play the role of jurors. To the impeachment took place, it is necessary not less than two-thirds of senators (67).

For this reason, the current composition of the Senate the probability of voting in favor of impeachment is actually reduced to zero. Since the beginning of this year, the Republicans (following the November mid-term elections) is in the upper house of Congress, with 53 seats out of 100.

The procedure of impeachment of the head of state was initiated in U.S. history only three times – against presidents Andrew Johnson (in 1868), bill Clinton (in 1998-1999) and Richard Nixon (in 1974). However, Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the upper house of Congress. Nixon also resigned before the hearings started.