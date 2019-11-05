The Democrats published the first transcript of the testimony at the impeachment of Donald trump (PHOTO)

Democrats in the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress published on Monday, the first transcripts of testimony given in a procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump, according to the intelligence Committee of the U.S. house of representatives.

“With each new interview we learned more about the attempt by the President to manipulate the levers of power to gain personal political advantage”, – reads the statement of the heads of the committees of the house of representatives on intelligence, oversight and foreign Affairs, quoted by “Interfax”.

The first was published the testimony of a former adviser of US state Department Michael McKinley, who resigned in October, and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Interviews with officials were held behind closed doors.

“Transcripts of interviews with (ex. – Approx. “Interfax”) Ambassador Yovanovitch and (former Advisor to the state Department. – Approx. “Interfax”) McKinley clearly demonstrate that the President trump approved the dismissal of the highly respected and effective diplomat (jovanović. – Approx. “Interfax”) on the basis of slander and lies”, – stated in it.

To the publication of transcripts called the Republican party of the United States. At the same time, the Republicans asked the Democrats to publish all of the transcripts from the testimony. Thus, publication of the transcripts may cause dissatisfaction of the party of trump.

Jovanovic spoke about the reasons for his dismissal

Former US Ambassador in Kiev Mary Jovanovic is convinced that her dismissal was made by the ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, the lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani and his partners Leo Parnassus and Igor Fruman. This is evidenced by the published transcript of the evidence, that Jovanovic had earlier given under oath to the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States. The document was published with notes, and the performance itself Jovanovic on 11 October took place behind closed doors.

According to Jovanovic, around February, 2018, “Ukrainian officials of high rank,” he warned her on the need to be wary of., according to TASS, “Well, I mean, he essentially said, and in some detail that there were two individuals from Florida, Mr. Parnas and Mr. Truman who worked with Giuliani, and that they arranged meetings for Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Lutsenko. And they were interested in that post was held by another Ambassador. I think due to the fact that they wanted to do business in Ukraine or additional business,” – said the diplomat American lawmakers.

According to the Prosecutor’s office for the southern district of new York, Giuliani partners – Parnassus, Truman, Andrei Kukushkin and David Correia – violated laws that prohibit to attract foreign funds to Finance election campaigns in the United States. In addition, they allegedly acted as straw men in the framework of the lobbying campaign. Parnas and Truman was previously detained at the airport near Washington. Bail for each set at $ 1 million. Kukushkin was taken into custody in California. All three are natives of the USSR. Parnassus and Kukushkin were born in the Ukraine, Truman – in Belarus. Correia remains at large.

“They tried to obtain political influence not only for the financial benefits, but also in the political interests of at least one of foreign officials – a Ukrainian official, who demanded the resignation of the US Ambassador to Ukraine,” – said on October 11 a press conference attorney for the southern district of new York Jeffrey Berman. Parnassus and Romano if they are found guilty, could face imprisonment up to 20 years, Kukushkin and Correia – up to five years.

AP in September also showed that Parnas and Truman follow the instructions Giuliani. On behalf of Giuliani, they would start investigations in Ukraine against the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden and his son hunter.

In the US sparked the political scandal July telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. Media, citing an anonymous informant reported that trump forced the Vladimir Zelensky to investigate the activities of hunter Biden – the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden in Ukrainian gas company Burisma. To put pressure on Kiev, according to media reports, trump has delayed the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine.

Democrats in the House of representatives initiated an investigation within the procedure of impeachment of the trump. In their opinion, the US President used the post to attack his potential opponent in the presidential election of 2020 – Joe Biden.