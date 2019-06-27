The dentist answered the main questions about wisdom teeth
People never bothered extreme teeth (popularly referred to as wisdom teeth, and dentists third molars, or eight), a little bit. Others often complain that these teeth (usually appear between 16 and 20 years) behave unpredictably erupt crooked or horizontally, run into the next, destroying them. Sometimes injure the mucosa of the cheek.
No wonder the US and some European countries, these teeth removed as soon as they erupted. Maybe we can borrow useful experience and begin to get rid of the eights in advance, while there is no problem? Or try to keep saying that in the body nothing superfluous does not happen. By the way, the ancient Slavs believed that the wisdom teeth appear in Mature people, and honored those who had all four eights.
— The problem of wisdom teeth emerged in humans in the process of evolution, says maxillofacial surgeon, Professor Andrew kopchak. — Ancient people used a lot more raw solid foods than our contemporaries, and teeth got a good chewing load. What we eat today? The products are mostly refined, soft, technologically processed. Little used raw and hard fruits and vegetables, preferring shredded or cooked on the stove, in the oven, the steamer.
Because of this chewing workload is diminished and the jaws are smaller than our ancestors. But the number of teeth (although eights erupt not at all), and their size has not changed.
— Wisdom teeth are involved in chewing?
— Almost no. However, this does not mean that they are absolutely not needed: third molars inhibit the loosening of teeth, which have the primary occlusal load, and can serve as a reference for setting the bridge. If not one “but”: they eight are often cause all sorts of problems.
— What is it?
— Due to the fact that extreme the teeth difficult to clean well, there can develop tooth decay. Even if the tooth is not erupted, but remained in the jaw, it can damage the roots of “neighbor”. Threat and the wisdom tooth, which began to erupt, but he changed his mind between it and the gums accumulate plaque, which could trigger perikoronit — inflammation of the soft tissues surrounding the tooth. Concerned about human hypersensitivity, swelling of gums, pain, bad breath. Then you need some serious treatment with antibiotics, but in the end still often have to remove eight.
— When to do it?
— Indications determined by the physician. If the young person by the age of 18 eighth teeth haven’t erupted, then it is advisable to find out why. Often around the teeth that could not erupt, there are cysts and they are joined by inflammation. To wait until it manifests itself severe complications, there is no point — better to do a small operation, eliminating the source of infection.
Sometimes, the patient who needs orthodontic treatment, it is sometimes necessary to remove even the rudiments of the eighth tooth, without waiting for their formation, — without this, the orthodontist will be able to create a proper bite.
— What to do if wisdom tooth is treated several times, but he still worried about?
— I think it is better to leave. Pre-detail the surgeon will question the patient about his disease, about the medications he is taking, and will send on x-ray. Do not be afraid of tooth extraction. Today, developed surgical techniques to get rid of the eight most sparing way. The operation is performed under good local anesthesia that eliminates discomfort and minimizes postoperative risk. After removal of the tooth in the hole is laid a cure, prevent the development of inflammation, the date of checkup.
— Why remove the eight difficult?
— In addition, wisdom teeth are often in the wrong position and not fully erupted, they have different number of roots. The very roots of the various forms and often oddly bent. Because eight is located at the end of the dentition, they can be difficult to access.
These teeth are formed last. They are trying to erupt even in the wrong position, which moves the tooth row, destroyed nearby seventh teeth, there are infectious processes. The patient not always will determine that it is a violation, but over time the problem can appear bright.
— How?
For example, the accession of infection and development of inflammatory process. These abscesses are easily spread in a deep area of the face and neck, creating a life-threatening condition. The displacement of the dentition occurs gradually, and when patient will become obvious that something is wrong, you may need to complicated treatment bracket systems. Unfortunately, it is not always successful and end up eighth teeth still have to remove.
Five rules for those who have suffered the removal of wisdom teeth
The first day after the removal of the need to avoid physical exertion and heavy work requiring the exertion.
Good to eat liquid and soft and definitely warm, but not hot food.
Smokers for a couple of days it is advisable to give up cigarettes. You can not drink alcohol.
On the first day after the removal you should not brush your teeth near the hole. The next day it is better to use a soft toothbrush.
A day later should rinse your mouth with antiseptic solution (eg, chlorhexidine). Repeat the gargle every time after eating, in five to seven days.