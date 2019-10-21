The departure favorites and the recognition by Elena Kravets: highlights of the ninth air “Tanzu s with a stars”
Eight couples went on the floor in the ninth broadcast of the third season of a popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”). The evening was dedicated to childhood memories of star participants, together with vapors of the skill was shown the young students of dance schools. On the eve of the live broadcast, it became known that three of the jury, added a single permanent judge. They became people’s artist of Ukraine, the legendary dancer Gregory Chapkis.
Opened a dance couple Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. Daniel remembered that his childhood passed in Beirut, was very poor.
I want to be your daughter’s hero, confessed Daniel.
Together with the young Agatha and Dima, the couple performed the quickstep, Recalling the approach of Christmas.
A dance was held, began the judges ‘ comments Chapkis.
I love your pair, you are full of surprises, ‘said Francisco. — But we must be graceful, light in the legs. I’m rooting for you, do not move!
— Brilliant quickstep, admitted Catherine Kuhar, gave Salem a book about Winnie the Pooh. — All the characters I’ll be today to compare with their favorite fairy tale characters.
I know you can do better — supported couple Vlad Yama.
On the balcony of the participants met the former contributor, popular actor Yuri Tkach.
The judges gave the pair with 34 points.
— When I was a kid, didn’t feel the new year holidays, — admitted “the FACTS” Daniel Salem. – My parents worked very hard, especially this time of year. Yes, and I worked with eight years, so I didn’t feel the magic. First of all, for me the New year family holiday. My daughter is now four years old, and I do everything that she believed in miracles. One day we all so arranged that the daughter saw that Santa put her gifts under the tree. She loves surprises, but for her most importantly, we were all together, put her to bed, had dinner, watched cartoons. Daughter says that it is the best gift. I will do my best for these Christmas holidays we spent together.
Lyudmila Barbir and Yuri Zhuk prepared to live Samba, along with five young dancers.
Remembering his childhood, People admitted that her mother had always raised as a strong and independent personality.
— I am sure all your fans were excited, — said Ekaterina after the pair. But I lacked grace of your hands. So call you little Red riding Hood.
In memory of the speech that Catherine gave Lyudmila medal.
A woman must light, — said Chapkis. — But you were dancing almost in one spot, you gotta move!
Gregory Chapkis and he went to the floor, showing at 89 years of age excellent command of body!
— I am your fan, — admitted Francisco. — But you start to criticize, to bring your the final. You need to turn around, spread your arms.
— You get all his work hidden behind the very active movements of hands, — made a comment to Vlad. — It was not your best dance.
The judges gave the pair 30 points.
A few of Alexei Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko called one of the strongest.
I’m ready to fight to win their complexes, — said Alexey.
Along with a pair of contemporary dancing young Melania Sushko, which became the opening of last season.
— Such passion! said Francisco. — Nice to see you on such a takeoff. You’ve grown up, I’m happy.
— Last week you Chukwuka who taught him and gave you this confidence — remembered Vlad. Now you feel the music, your partner, and want to move on. Melania is a little kind of a drag, but did dance stronger.
— Have you had a chance to go to the bottom, — Ekaterina admitted, giving Alex a book about “Vesica of Telesina”. But your feet can say even better!
— I love it! — don’t keep emotions Chapkis. — You have a wonderful partner.
The judges gave the pair with 34 points.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva danced with the young winners of international competitions Matthew and Stephanie.
— Since childhood I wanted to be leading, but they laughed at me — I remembered Vladimir. — Now I want to overcome their complexes.
— A beautiful dance, — commented on Jive Grigory Nikolaevich.
— You are such a good dancer, the whole room just lit up — acknowledged Francisco. I, too, have come to love.
You reminded me of Kapitoshka, — suddenly said Catherine, giving him a children’s book. But he rode more actively.
— Your dancing got a little monotonous, — he said. Accents were not.
The judges gave the pair 32 points.
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat firmly holds the title of the favorites of the show. On the parquet they came out with a 10-year-old dancer Dima Kalmykov.
— When I was in first grade, my parents separated, — said Xenia. For me, it was very hard. Now I will do everything to make my son happy.
I felt at the ball, — said Catherine, giving a book about snow white. — Today it is the most beautiful ballroom dance.
— You slightly disturb the rhythm of the waltz — recognized Gregory Chapkis. — Danced faster than it should.
— And I liked it, — supported by a few Francisco. But not until the end. You are potential finalists. So you need to be a step up in technology.
— As for the rhythm, I support Gregory Nikolaevich, — said Vlad. — But you were cool images and support. I believe in your pair.
The judges gave the pair a score of 33. Catherine Kuhar gave the highest rating is ten.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov , five times leaders of the standings.
— I want to prove to your former lover that I can do myself, — admitted Anna. — Really want to win. You know, there will be a battle.
Hip-hop couples hit Montica delighted the judges.
— Lav-Lav-Lav, ‘cried Francisco. — I was sitting directly on the coals! You did everything perfectly.
— I am in awe of your technique and sense of rhythm, — said Kateryna Kuhar, calling Anna’s peppy Dlinnyychulok. — But remember that Ksenia breathing down your back.
— You danced correctly, great, — said Grigory Nikolaevich.
The judges gave the pair a perfect score of 40!
— In school I was a girl-an honor student — confessed “FACTS” Anna Rizatdinova. — Sometimes, if I put a bad grade, I could wipe it with an eraser in the notebook or diary. Was a twelve-ball system of assessment and I before the two boldly painted unity and out 12. I didn’t want to upset my dad, he always said that we need to learn well. But if I went to competitions, I often had to miss lessons and then to catch up. It was difficult, but overall I was a good student.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar went to the floor, accompanied by eight young can.
— I came to the project to disclose their femininity — admitted Victoria. — Dream is to become a mother.
— It was a school of Dicesare, — said Chapkis, commenting on the cha-cha-cha couple. — Bob — trainer, European level. But your partner is more suitable to me. Dima, I’ll bet.
— I recommend to relax your upper part — said Catherine, giving the book “Masha and the Bear”. — Have fun with dance.
— Cool picture, but not enough coordination, — said Vlad.
Victoria, we’ve lost your fire — criticized pair Francisco. — Let the beast out of the cage.
The couple received 31 points from the judges.
Closed the evening with a pair of Elena Kravets and max Leonov.
I don’t want to leave this show, — confessed Elena. — I work to the limit.
Elena spoke of the eldest daughter, who lives separately.
The actress danced the Foxtrot in the image of Mary Poppins, appearing on the floor, as befits a fairy heroine from the ceiling down to the umbrella.
Dance you transformed, ‘said Catherine.
I love your theatricality, — admitted Francisco. — I felt like a boy.
Was confident, thought you were rehearsing it for a long time — admired Vlad Yama.
— Everything you do on stage, I like it — I could not resist Chapkis. Today was a real dance theatre.
The judges gave the pair 36 points. Gregory Chapkis gave “ten”.
For the amount of the jury in the first place Rizatdinova Anna and Alexander Prokhorov (40 points), the last — Lyudmila Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk (30 points).
Before the announcement of the voting public, on the floor with new hit made MONATIK, which is now in the world tour.
For the total score of the judges and audience votes, at the risk of the pair is the beginning of Barbir and Citri beetle, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. According to the rules they had to dance “for life”. Jive pairs were evaluated by the jury.
Gregory Chapkis and Francisco Gomez voted Salem. Catherine Kuhar supported the beginning of Barbir. The decisive factor was the voice of Vlad the Pit, which voted for Daniel of Salem. Ninth air left the couple’s office, Barbir and Dmitry a Bug.
— I haven’t danced the tango, with tears in his eyes, said Lyudmila. — I so much wanted to show on the floor. Thank you to the entire project team, everyone who supported me. Gnaw this flooring, you deserve to win!
