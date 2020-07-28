The depreciation of the dollar in exchange offices has accelerated
Photo: Insurance companies of Ukraine
The dollar depreciates, the Euro — more expensive
While the us currency depreciates on the spot market, the Euro rose to its highest level in a year and a half.
In exchange offices of the Kiev banks has accelerated the decline of the dollar, according to данныеBIN.ua.
So, on Tuesday, July 17, the selling rate of cash dollar fell by 15 cents to 27.80 UAH/USD, buying rate by 13 cents to 27.50 UAH/USD.
At the same time, the Euro continues to grow. The average purchase rate of the European currency increased by 9 kopecks to 31.95 UAH/EUR, the selling rate for 3 of 32.58 kopecks to UAH/EUR.
Note, the national Bank increased the official rate of Euro on 28th July to the highest level in a year and a half — 32,60 hryvnia.
We will remind, last week the dollar exchange rate exceeded 28 hryvnia, but at the end of nodelist stopped.
korrespondent.net