The deputies from the “Servants of the people” famous curiosity, which laughing all Ukrainians

On the first day of its work in the Verkhovna Rada deputies from the party of “servant of the people” disgraced before the whole country. It turns out that the elected representatives of the people do not know what state agencies provide abbreviations.
This writes the news portal strana.ua.
The video, which showed members of Parliament not in the best light, appeared on the Internet. Journalists YouTube channel Bihus.Info conducted a survey of deputies from party “the servant of the people” on the knowledge of the abbreviations of state bodies. As it turned out, three of the four interviewed candidates did not know what constituted structures, such as the RRT, SAP and ARMAGH.
Only the people’s Deputy from the presidential party Alina Zagoruiko know what SAP is different from the RRT and who heads SAP and NABOO. But at the same time the girl does not know what ARMA. The rest of Andrey Klochko, Dmitry Kostyuk, Olga Koval did not even respond to these questions.
Dmitry Kostyuk even refused to answer the question directly connected with the Committee in which he plans to work — how many square meters of land in one hectare.
His refusal, the young Deputy explained that one question will be followed by others that he just will not know the answer.
The only thing that is encouraging is that members of the party “servant of the people” ready to learn, to catch up.
