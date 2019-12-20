The deputies sent a package of gambling laws for revision
December 20, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The Verkhovna Rada failed to vote in the first reading for the bill No. 2285-D “On state regulation of activities in the sphere of organization and conduct of gambling”.
On Thursday, December 19, reports “Censor.NO.”
In particular, “for” the legalization of gambling business in Ukraine voted 213 MPs of the 226 required for passage of the bill.
Provided that the Chairman of the Parliament Dmitry Razumkov then proposed to send a package of gambling laws for revision to the Committee for reconsideration in the first reading.
This initiative was supported by 243 MPs.