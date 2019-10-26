The Deputy of the Parliament of Bangladesh has hired eight doubles. They passed her exams at the University
Member of Parliament of Bangladesh Tamanna Nusrat was expelled from the University, where she received a bachelor of arts degree. About it reports The Guardian citing AFP.It is assumed that Nusrat hired like eight girls who passed the exams instead. They managed to execute on behalf of the Deputy at least 13 tests.The fraud became known after the journalist of TV channel Nagorik TV came in for an exam and met there with the double Nusrat.
An employee of the University, where he studied the MP, said that the twins were accompanied by guards, Nusrat. “Everyone knew about the cheating, but nobody said anything, because she is from a very influential family,” he said.
Tamannah Nusrat was elected to the Bangladesh Parliament in 2018 from the ruling party Awami League.