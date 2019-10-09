The dermatologist called rules for the use of deodorant
How you need to use a deodorant. Recommendations it gave dermatologist Alex Eden.
He noted that improper use of deodorants or antiperspirants can cause irreparable harm to the body. He also said that neither deodorants nor antiperspirants can not be used constantly.
For their continued use there is a blocking of the sweat glands, which leads to enhanced proliferation of bacteria and, as a rule, to disease.
As the bacteria in these cases they accept a position of aggression, increasing the smell of sweat. The inability near the person from whom the smell of deodorant mixed with the strong smell of sweat.
According to Eden, the deodorant needs to change, preferably a change should happen once in two weeks. He said it does not matter what deodorant you use. Even if the natural makeup, it can help if applied often, the doctor said, as the bacteria multiply under the influence of any deodorant.
Specialist also spoke about the difference between deodorants and antiperspirants. He noted that the deodorants are used to suspend the impact of the proliferation of bacteria, creating unpleasant odors, while antiperspirants can block the sweat.
Also, the expert noted, these two hygiene products have different periods of validity: dezodoranty work up to six hours in antiperspirants — week.