The dermatologist explained what time of the day for the healthier skin to take a shower
According to dermatologist Simon Socie, showering is important. Indeed, depending on the time of day is different the influence of this factor on the skin.
The researchers found that in the UK many people take shower at the wrong time, which leads to deterioration of the skin. As explained by the dermatologist, the best time for water treatment is night. This is due to the fact that the evening removes any accumulation of germs and dirt. If wash is to leave in the morning, then all night long the pollutants will seep into the pores, thereby contributing to the emergence or development of different kinds of skin injuries and diseases.
General Manager of the Swedish company, FOREO, is specialized on beauty products, noted that evening shower allows you to remove makeup residues, thus in terms of skin health it is more useful than the morning. At the same time, it should be noted that taking a shower in the morning can improve mood, which also, of course, very important. Therefore, according to the newspaper “latest news”, the specialists underline that if the main hydrotherapeutic procedures are performed in the morning, all the same and in the evening to plan at least a quick rinse.