The dermatologist said that freckles are a sign of the deadly disease
Dermatologist Daniel glass from the clinic in London said that in some cases freckles may signal a fatal disease. According to experts, the reasons which led the newspaper Express, guards must slow-growing spot.
The expert notes that many people call any small dark spots on the face and body freckles, but they are most often found in young skin of a child, representing a small pale and dark brown flat area. Melamineware caused by an overproduction of pigment, which is a direct response to UV exposure. It is common in people with a certain variant of the gene MC1R. The mechanism of development of solar lentigines is unclear, but they may be related to either periodic or chronic exposure to the sun. The pigmentation of the skin is the appearance of flat spots brown, which can be very large, often with irregular border.
“And solar lentigines, and freckles harmless, but it is very important to have them examined by a professional dermatologist if you are concerned,” warns Dr. glass.
The danger is a lentigo melanoma. This type of skin cancer is a flat, brown or black damage irregular shape (may be accompanied by several shades), which grows very slowly, often over many months or years. It occurs on areas of skin exposed to the sun such as the face, neck and forearms. Education does not have clear boundaries.
Daniel glass advises to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight to avoid the development of cancer. Use sunscreen with a high UVB protection factor (50).