The dermatologist said, what’s the harm of bleaching creams
In the hot season it is not necessary to use bleach for skin, otherwise, the result may be opposite.
Doctors insist that under any circumstance, it is not recommended to use products for skin whitening during the summer period. The fact that this makeup contains large doses of ingredients that, in the end, not only do not bleach your skin, but can cause strong pigmentation and irritation, rash.
According to the dermatologist, modern whitening creams are pretty effective and safe for the skin, but only when used properly.
“Even if you are at the resort and spend the whole day in the office, use these creams in the summer and early autumn (before the onset of cloudy weather) is impossible. After all, you are exposed to UV even while as you go to stop, go out to the balcony, go to the store.
The individual active ingredients of such cosmetics in the sun can re-oxidize, which eventually leads to a so-called photosensitivity and photoaging. Simply put, it is the appearance of pigmentation and premature aging, appearance of wrinkles and “sagging,” says the doctor.
Note, the specialist also mentioned that in the heat is extremely harmful and decorative cosmetics. According to her, moisturizing creams, toner, lotions, etc can cause massive burns, which unlike usual, will remind yourself of spots for several years.
Besides, the bright sun combined with a number of components of cosmetic products leads to aggravation of skin diseases.