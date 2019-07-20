The dermatologist told how to choose the correct and effective sun protection
Ultraviolet rays are very diverse, it is the whole spectrum of radiation.
The most dangerous short wavelength rays of UV-A and UV-B, actually thanks to them that we sunbathing, but they can cause the development of serious diseases.
The UVB only penetrate the top layers of the skin and cause pigmentation.
“Excessive “radiation” these rays can cause significant trouble, from sun Allergy and all the way to melanoma. UV-A rays on the skin almost not affected, but they are also not harmless. Penetrating deep into the tissues, they contribute to the appearance and “release” in the body of free radicals. Their doctors associated with the rapid aging of the body, a number of disorders in organs and even the development of a malignant tumor.
That’s why to reach the bright sun even in the morning and in the evening is not worth it, especially to be in the sun during mid-day, without prior protection to the skin.
Modern sunscreens are quite effective and now there is a huge choice for all skin types, with different degree of protection for men and women, etc. Because to ignore that makeup is not necessary”, — said the doctor.
The expert stressed that women should use different creams for face and body, and for children to purchase specially designed for their delicate skin creams and lotions from the children’s range.
“Creams and suntan lotions contain compounds that work as filters, do not let the “extra” rays in our body. Selecting means, guided by their individual characteristics (skin color, hair and eyes)
The protection index is indicated on the package labeling SPF. The lighter your skin, the higher should be protected. But dark-skinned people is enough protection for up to 25 units,” said the doctor.
The doctor’s warning that we should not stay in the sun too, not worth it. First, a positive emotion, and secondly under the influence of the solar body is the formation of vitamin In the absorption of several groups of vitamin compounds.