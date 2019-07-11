The dermatologist told me how to treat sunburn
A variety of folk remedies in treating burns from the sun is not only effective, but also can harm health, warned the canadian dermatologist Robert Gnucci.
Robert Gnucci, an employee of the University of Alberta, spoke about how to treat the skin in case of sunburn. Scientists have warned that at home can be effective only therapy, will be taken to mitigate the short-term effects of sunburn. The long-term consequences such burns were very serious, they linked the development of skin cancer.
“Sunburn, especially in children, causing irreparable damage to the skin, which threatens the development of skin cancer in 20 or 30 years. The skin “remembers”, — said the canadian dermatologist.
According to Robert Gnucci, you can’t treat a sunburn with the help of folk remedies, even if they appeal to using only natural products such as vegetable oil, milk or lemons. The expert explained that “they are not only effective, but are harmful for health”.
When you receive a sun burn, said the dermatologist, you need to follow the following Protocol:
“If blisters too large and form a crust, or the injured man was vomiting, you need to contact the doctor,” gave advice Gnucci.
Expert advice published Medicalxpress. The newspaper reminds that the risk of sunburn increases if before going out in the sun to eat a lot of carrots, celery, fennel that contain furocoumarins substance that increases the sensitivity of the skin to harmful sun rays.