The designer created a “live” dresses — they change shape, but in any case look very strange
Designer Ying Gao from Montreal (Canada) has created a collection of robotic dresses that can change their shape — expand or shrink as live, depending on the environment.
While the collection of Gao only has two outfits: the Flow of Water and Standing Time. In the work the designer has used light sensors and colors as well as miniature cameras controlled by microcomputer Raspberry PI, writes Dezeen.
Built-in sensors that transmit data to a motherboard, that in turn, sends signals to the mechanisms hidden under the silicone: they begin to shrink and throb.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first such project Jin Gao. Informed designer and Professor at the University of Quebec have already submitted a “real” dress, but its first robotic backgammon respond only to approach another person.