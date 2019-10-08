The designer has painted an incredibly beautiful hypercar Renault Le Mans
The young Finnish designer ESA Mustonen (Mustonen Esa) presented their views on what could be the first hypercar of the French company Renault. The inspiration the author drew in the racing LMP1 prototypes of the famous Le Mans racing.
Conceptual hypercar Renault Le Mans was the bridge between racing cars and mass powerful cars. If Renault ever decide to create a hypercar, then we have one of the possible design options. The inspiration for the ESA Mustonen steel smooth curves of Le Mans in the 1960s and a more rigid distinction of the best racing cars of the 1990-ies.
The car on the layout involves powerful electric motors and supercapacitors. In the front part is dominated by an impressive air intakes that feed air to the brakes. They are a bit like huge diffusers, located at the stern of the Lotus hypercar Evija.
Side panel Renault Le Mans stunningly beautiful and stand out due to the gold coating with a honeycomb structure. Behind a big turbine (or perhaps a fan to generate downforce), vertical led lights on the two rear fins and exposed suspension components. Gold accents on the roof of the concept car complete the whole picture. Hypercar is so good that it could take place in the Museum of the brand.