The “desired performance”: the Kremlin has made a new statement about the meeting of Putin with Zelensky
The idea of holding a summit “channel four” support all the participants, but experts must determine its effectiveness. This statement was made in a television broadcast, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.
“Very actively talking about the reopening of “Norman format” at the highest level. This idea is supported by all — Berlin, and Paris, and President Zelensky, and President Putin. Need the performance”, he said.
According to him, first, an expert must determine the performance of the upcoming summit, after which a decision will be made about his conduct.
However, no explanation that how can we determine the “effectiveness” of the summit before the meeting, Peskov did not provide.
Recall that in the “Normandy format” on settlement of the conflict in the Donbas includes Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France. Published in the Elysee Palace on 26 August the Declaration of the heads of States and governments of the group of seven noted that “France and Germany will organize a summit in the Normandy format in the coming weeks, in order to achieve concrete results.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated a desire to soon hold a summit “channel four” to resolve the Ukrainian situation. “We have received support for the continuation of the Ukrainian process and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The work to prepare, obviously, will lead to fast meeting “Norman format” at the level of the leaders, President Putin, President Zelensky, President of Macron and me,” Merkel said to journalists after the G7 summit in Biarritz.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the President of France Emmanuel macron announced the holding of the meeting in the Normandy format in September. According to him, it will be held at the level of heads of States. According to Macron, during the G7 summit he held talks with Zelensky, who confirmed their readiness to attend the meeting.
