The destructive power of a hurricane Dorian. PHOTO. VIDEO
Dorian was the strongest hurricane this season. He has brought a wave of destruction and caused at least 20 deaths. Thousands of victims posted on social media what damage he has already to apply and as he was approaching their homes. ForumDaily made a selection of photos and video dedicated to hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian invasion began on the East coast USA on Tuesday, September 3, evening. Before the hurricane devastated the Bahamas, destroying thousands of homes and leaving tens of thousands of people without drinking water.
September 5, Dorian again increased to a category 3 hurricane. The number of victims of the disaster in the Bahamas has risen to 20 people. Thousands of people in the USA remained without electricity, many were forced to leave their homes and take refuge in shelters.
The latest information about Dorian read our material. We collect new information and constantly updating this material.