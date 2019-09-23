The devaluation of foreign currency: the Euro fell to a new record, the dollar collapsed again
Today, September 23, the national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) set the official hryvnia exchange rate against major foreign currencies:
1 USD – UAH 24,43;
1 Euro – led light bulbs 26,95 UAH;
10 Russian rubles – UAH 3,83.
In comparison with the values Friday, September 20, the dollar fell by 19 kopecks, after falling five. Thus the rate of “green” has made a minimum of 24 Jan 2016 (of 24.52 UAH) and approached the level of January 18, 2016 (24,38 UAH).During the week from 16 to 23 September – the hryvnia against the dollar strengthened by 40 cents.
The Euro today fell by 29 cents and have overcome psychologically important level of 27 USD. So cheap Euro not worth it 27 January 2016, i.e. three years and eight months. The value of 10 Russian rubles today remained unchanged.
On Friday, September 20, dollar on the interbank currency market fell by 14 kopecks in buying and 16 selling. The American currency closed at the level from 24,21/24,43 UAH (buy/sell). The Euro fell 25 cents in the purchase and 27 on sale. To close, the Euro was traded at the level of 26.9/26,91 UAH (buy/sell). Today’s auction has not started yet.