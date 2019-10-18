The development budgets of local communities over five years increased 67 times – Ministry of Finance
The growth rate of the budgets of communities faster than the growth rate of the state budget.
The development budgets of local communities in 2014 increased by 67 times. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Gennady FPGA at a press briefing “presentation of the results of the assessment of financial management 75 community partners USAID DOBRE”.
“As for financial resources, in 2014 local budgets had the receipt 70 billion, now according to the plan they have 266 billion, but we are confident that there will be more. The growth rate of the budgets of communities faster than the growth rate of the state budget,” said PLIS.
At the same time, he said, of the 102 billion costs development communities as of last month it was disbursed only 32%. With regard to the regional development Fund, from UAH 7.7 bn were disbursed only 950 million, and the Foundation for socio-economic development of the 4.5 billion was disbursed only 800 million UAH.
“Considering all this, we say that money is more than enough,” added the FPGA.
The Deputy Minister stressed that the development budgets of local communities increased 67 times from 2014.
“When we go and do this report for this assessment, we look at all the systems and practices of financial management and budgeting in communities. And when they get this information, they can develop an action plan on how to get better”, — said the Director of USAID/DOBRE berry reed.
According to the analysis of assessment of financial management in the GSS identified a number of issues that are common to most communities. So, it is noted that communities need to work on: improving the planning and strategic documents, as well as local programs; improve administrative management; enhancing transparency and strengthening public participation in the management of the community; the administration of tax and non-tax revenues; the optimization of budget expenditures; the resolution of procurement; the deepening of the work on the asset management community.
Analysis of financial management in 28 communities of the third wave was conducted in October-June 2018. In 2017-2018 was also conducted analysis of the 47 communities of the first and second waves, with which cooperation with DOBRE was started earlier.
DOBRE, a five — year USAID program, the purpose of which is to maintain effective control of the combined communities; assistance to the constructive engagement of citizens, civil society and the government; the transparency and quality of service.