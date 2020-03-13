The development of a vaccine against the coronavirus: who does it and how long to wait
In February, the world health organization (who) has estimated that the development of a vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19 will take 18 months. Edition of Fox News has collected information on the progress of several large companies in their search for a cure.
Moderna Inc.
January 23, Moderna has received funding from the Coalition for innovation in preparedness for epidemics (CEPI) to develop a vaccine COVID-19.
February 21, the national Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases (NIAID) announced that it would begin the registration of 45 adult patients in phase I clinical trials to test the mRNA-1273 as vaccines for COVID-19. The process should be completed June 1, 2021.
24 Feb biotechnology company said it has shipped the first batch of mRNA-1273 to NIAID for clinical trials in the United States.
Patients will be under close supervision for one year. The test will be held at the Washington research Institute in Seattle (WA).
Glaxosmithkline
Glaxosmithkline, a leading manufacturer of vaccines, is known to put on the market of a vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV) and seasonal influenza.
On 3 February it was announced that the University of Queensland will have access to technology Glaxosmithkline, which can enhance vaccine response and reduce the amount you need for the result.
On 24 February, GSK announced that Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Chinese biotechnology company, joined her in research cooperation, they also have their version of vaccinia called COVID-19 S-Trimer.
GSK will give Clover access to their system for further study.
Johnson & Johnson
18 Feb 2020 company Johnson & Johnson announced that its research division, Janssen Pharmaceutical, will expand its partnership with the Office of advanced research and development in Biomedicine (BARDA) to look for ways to treat COVID-19.
Johnson & Johnson will also consider already known paths of development of the pathophysiology of coronavirus to determine whether you can use previously tested medication to help patients survive.
“Johnson & Johnson has a longstanding involvement in the fight against epidemics and will continue to mobilize resources to support global efforts to combat the current outbreak of the coronavirus,” says Dr. Paul Stoffels, Vice-President of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson and chief scientific officer.
Sanofi Pasteur
Sanofi has joined forces with the Department of health and human services (HHS) to share its technological platform for recombinant technologies to accelerate the search for potential vaccines.
Sanofi will also collaborate with the Office of advanced research and development in Biomedicine (BARDA).
“To address global health threats such as this latest coronavirus, will take a joint effort, so we work with BARDA, said David Lowe, global head of vaccines at Sanofi. — Despite the fact that we use our experience, where possible, we believe that the partnership with BARDA can provide the most meaningful results in protecting the public from this outbreak”.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
CEO of Inovio George. Joseph Kim said in an interview that a biotechnology company based outside of Philadelphia, hopes that by the end of 2020 to the public will be available at least 1 million doses before developing a large shipment of 50 million.
Inovio previously worked on a vaccine for another coronavirus, called middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, according to and may be able to use its past research to develop medicines.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4062
[name] => the vaccine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vaktsina
)
vaccine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark