The ‘devil’s door’: Netflix show series about the Ukrainian who committed terrible crimes against the Jews
The streaming platform Netflix will show a documentary film “the Devil next door”. This is the story of an ordinary American citizen Ivan Demjanjuk, native of Ukraine, who was hiding from all her dark past. This writes the BURO.
For friends and family, he was an ordinary mechanic in retirement, until in the 1970s he was accused that he cooperated with the SS and worked in the death camps “Treblinka” and “Sobibor” the Holocaust.
Then he was a 20-year-old warden who ran the machines that deliver gas into the chamber, and showed particular cruelty to prisoners. He cut off the ears of his victims, when they worked, they beat them before sending to death, writes Gloss.UA.
Documentary series tries to shed light on the case of Demjanjuk, who was known as a cruel torturer, he was called a devil and “Ivan the Terrible”. The trial was held in Israel. And although he declared his innocence, evidence to the contrary, was enough.
“My heart is pure”, – said Demjanjuk in the courtroom.
In 1988, Demjanjuk was sentenced to death, but two years later the sentence was cancelled due to lack of evidence. In 2001, Demjanjuk returned to the United States, where, again got under court. Next was Spain, and at the end is Germany, where confirmed the authenticity of the documents, pointing to the fact that Demjanjuk worked for the SS, writes STMEGI.
The sentence imposed by the Munich court shortly before his death, Demjanjuk in 2012 in a nursing home in the German town of bad Feilnbach, 5 years in prison, and did not have time to put into action. He was the last in the biography of Demjanjuk, but not the first.
Demjanjuk was accused of the brutal murder of nearly 28 thousand Jews.
The documentary series comes to Netflix on November 4.