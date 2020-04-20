The Diaspora of the players of “Shakhtar” V “Manchester United” in the summer may rise by half
Aunt
20-year-old midfielder FC Shakhtar Donetsk Aunt got on the short list for the summer transfers “Manchester United”, says thepeoplesperson.com.
In addition to the Brazilian, the list includes Ferran Torres of Valencia and the player, Fiorentina of Federko Chiesa.
But the main transfer target of the club from old Trafford have identified the Englishman Jadon Sancho, playing for Borussia Dortmund.
Recall that the composition of the “red devils” since the summer of 2019, we have another ex-player of Shakhtar and also by the Brazilian Fred, who transferred to Manchester United for £ 47 million.