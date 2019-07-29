The diet helps in controlling diabetes
A vegetarian diet that can help in the fight against diabetes, has been developed by scientists. The diet was developed by scientists at Harvard medical WCola.
It is composed of only vegetable products. According to doctors, it is able to reduce the chances of development of type II diabetes.
The study showed that the new vegetarian diet will significantly reduce the likely occurrence of diabetes by 23 percent. Based on medical scientists took whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits and nuts.
Earlier they have developed a different diet, based on the white flour, sugar and processed ingredients. It was not effective.
According to scientists, the results of the diet determined by various mechanisms.
“To exclude the development of diabetes will help diet that includes the use of animal products,” he told them.
According to them, this will reduce the chances of excess weight and be a protection from the manifestations of other ailments.