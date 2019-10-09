The dietary product
And again about nuts, this time — walnut. It turned out that it is the dietary product.
A group of medical scientists from the United States continues to collect data about this product — walnut. They conducted a series of experiments, and then came to the conclusion — this is the most dietary meal, especially for people in the age of Willy-nilly start to gain weight.
The specialists compared the data of 150 thousand people. It turned out that, if a person daily eats at least 14 grams of walnut, it has a chance to gain less weight. Their research medical scientists published in the scientific journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.
Medical scientists have gone further and began to find out which nuts and how it affects the human body. They even figured out how affects the consumption of peanuts, even though peanuts are not true for peanut, it is referred to the legume family.
After extensive experimentation and studies, the scientists found that the use of nuts is very useful, as they reduce the risks associated with a fatal outcome, and prolong life.
Comparing the data of three studies that were conducted previously by nutritionists, they came to the conclusion that walnut diets have a great influence on people. In their view, a daily consumption of 2 to 14 grams of nuts helps not to gain weight so badly.
They spent the next years of the experiment, which was attended by more than 117 thousand people, most of whom were women. All participants were encouraged daily to eat a certain number of nuts. Moreover, not only walnuts, but hazelnuts, peanuts and others.
Most effective, no doubt scholars say they were walnut, not lovers of peanuts and peanut butter — they are unable to lose weight, but remained in the same form (some even gained weight).
Scientists note that their research was entirely composed of observations. Therefore, they say, do not take the walnut as panacea, since all foods affect every body differently.
As previously reported by Magicforum, doctors had previously shown that nuts help to protect against strokes and heart attacks.
Magicforum notesthat walnuts are useful for people suffering from diabetes type 2 diabetes. All in his inner ear. Collect them separately from the grain, dried and brew: Cup of boiling water requires a teaspoon of dried membranes, for the infusion is enough for 15-20 minutes. To consume this decoction doctors recommend as often as possible.