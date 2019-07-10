The dietician said how much food you need to eat at once
Expert British dietetic Association Shan porter explained on the fingers, how much and what on average should eat at one time an adult.
Can be thrown away from the fridge fatty foods, cakes and to eat only vegetables, fruits, but never to get rid of excess weight. All because of the large portions.
Portion of any meat should be the size of a palm, but no fingers. For example, in this photo, a 100-gram piece of steak. The nutritionist advises to eat about this amount per meal.
A little more single serving of white fish. In a piece the size of a palm will be approximately 150 grams, that is 100 calories. Hand, but without fingers is a portion of oily fish. One portion is enough for a week.
Most on the plate should be green. One serving of spinach or lettuce — 80 grams. It’s two handfuls. The nutritionist advises to add lettuce to each meal. Serving of other vegetables should be about like a fist, at least not less.
It is also worth to measure fists pasta, rice or buckwheat in a dry form. While cooking pasta and cereals absorb water.
Nuts — a great snack, but very high in calories. According to experts, a single serving is a small handful. And eat preferably one hard and nice to chew.
Now cooking is not hands and fingers. So nutritionists advise to measure the butter. A day will be enough for 2-3 portions, each of which – like the tip of the thumb. A piece of chocolate — 20 grams, it can be compared with the index finger.
Cheese cook two thumbs up. A 30-gram piece of cheese is approximately 125 calories and a third of the daily requirement of calcium.
A piece of cake or pie, cut length and width as two fingers.
According to experts, to measure food on hand is very convenient. Not necessary to weigh the products, because you can just get hands. Besides, according to him, the hand proportional to the weight of the person. For example, the full people will have large hands and, accordingly, a big portion. A single normal baby will show his little hand.