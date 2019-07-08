The dietician shared a recipe useful and inexpensive fast food
Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told how to cook healthy for the shape of fast food. According to her, this food is suitable even for children’s diet.
For many people fast food is part of everyday life, as it is a quick and nutritious snack. However, the expert noted that this food can benefit the body if the food is made from proper ingredients. Burger fans can replace the bun with sesame seeds on a slice of whole grain bread, and cooked meat chicken or Turkey may become an alternative to fatty burgers. To useful fast food, you can use cheese with low percentage of fat and add the fresh herbs and vegetables. Instead of harmful sauce is better to prepare the yoghurt with the garlic, mustard and avocado.
According to nutritionist, fresh juices can be a great replacement for soda, and for dessert you can eat fruit, nuts or smoothies. Also the doctor said that this food will be much cheaper than the chain fast food cafe.