The dietician told about the connection between alcohol and excess weight
You are guaranteed to gain weight drinking alcohol? No. Does this mean that it doesn’t affect the weight? Either. In the end, weight gain is to intake more calories than your body needs. Drunkenness appears to be most likely to promote weight gain, while light and moderate consumption, appears to be not connected. A nutritionist talks about when the abuse of alcohol can lead to weight gain.
“Studies have shown a positive and a negative relationship between alcohol consumption and weight. When it comes to weight, it comes down to the total number of calories consumed. One gram of protein contains 4 calories; one gram of carbohydrates is also 4 calories; one gram of fat — 9 kcal. In one gram of alcohol contains 7 kcal. It can emerge very quickly in the “large amount”, especially when mixed with sweet drinks and fatty food. The main attack on the figure is applied to cocktails that contain heavy cream, chocolate, liqueurs”.
Another factor — it’s easy to forget how much you have eaten when drunk. Some drinks can contain as many calories as the food.
These tips will help control alcohol consumption at parties and feasts
- Drink one soft drink between each alcoholic drink.
- Choose “light” versions when possible.
- Never drink on an empty stomach.
- Keep at hand water to quench your thirst while you drink alcoholic beverages.
- Slowly learn to drink alcoholic beverages not to go for more.