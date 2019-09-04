The dietician told how not to offend people and not to harm the figure
Many people began the difficult process of losing weight, know the problem, when it’s very difficult to give up junk food during the feasts in the company — for example, at work or when meeting with friends. Don’t want to offend people, but diet to break undesirable. Nutritionist Albina Komissarova, who earlier called “harmful advice”, which should not believe, said on his page on Instagram, how to refuse refreshments and not to spoil relations.
According to the expert, it is important to learn to say politely: “no thank you”.
The advice of a nutritionist:
- No need to say about your diet, you will attract more attention.
- Don’t sit with an empty plate. I’m sure that at any event there, what you eat, but if not, at least just put something in the plate, otherwise it will seem that you have declared a hunger strike.
- Do not make excuses why you do not eat
Wrong:
- I can’t have beef, I have my 75 g ate
- Hate fish
- Milk is bad, don’t you know?!
- Fu, mayonnaise
Correct:
- Thanks, I already ate
- Thanks, I later will take
- Yes, of course, now it is finish
- Thanks, will definitely try
- Can I take home? (When it comes to cake and cakes)
You are not obliged there, but the harmony works better than denial. Nobody will monitor if you took what you promised.
If options to refuse not — a birthday in the office, mom/baby buys, and so on: take a little and immediately Express emotion, “how delicious” and so on, this is the best option. No need to lament, “Oh, I can’t, but damn, girls, have to eat the cake, okay diet Monday”, just put yourself a little and all.
To give up alcohol is the easiest: be behind the wheel or say that you can’t.
“You know, for many this is not a problem, but in my experience, many people overeat on a daily basis, because it can not refuse”, — concluded the expert.