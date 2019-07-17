The dietician told how often can you eat burgers
Nutritionist Antonina Starodubova believes that to use this dish as a Burger should be no more than once per one-two weeks. The expert advises that there are good burgers, better prepared independently.
Nutritionist Antonina Starodubova noted that the Burger is the food, full of calories. According to the expert, the calorie content of one Burger restaurant production can reach 350 kcal, and in many cases it is even higher. The burgers are very a lot of saturated fats, simple carbohydrates and salt – all these components have a stimulating effect on the growth of adipose tissue.
“To include in your diet burgers are only rarely: the less — the better” — voiced nutritionist the main principle of their use.
Lovers of burgers Antonina Starodubova advised to modify this dish, trying to make it more healthy. So, for the foundations she recommends whole-grain buns, and burgers to cook at home from lean meats with low salt. Their roasting is to be preferred to baking.
The burgers, according to nutritionist, it is, without sauces, so as not to “burden” their caloric content. Also a bit of sugar should be consumed fresh lettuce and vegetables – the more vegetables the better.