The dietician told how to start eating healthy food
How to normalize diet.
The dietitian Alla Manikin told where to start the transition to proper nutrition. On his page on Instagram she has painted 10 basic steps that will help you to normalize your diet and as a result of being healthy and slim.
10 steps to normalize natural “detox”:
Replace all beverages in your diet water, tea and “detox smoothie” greens, vegetables and fruits.
Remove all sweets and flour products such as cookies, candies, cakes, etc, go on a diet without the added sugar.
Remove from the diet of refined foods (canned food, sausages, products made with white flour and white sugar, etc.).
Enter in your diet of natural and unprocessed foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, cereals, healthy proteins and fats.
Replace the products of processed meat (sausages, frankfurters) natural products — beef, trout and chicken. If you are a vegetarian, you can use the products of the vegetable protein — nuts, seeds or legumes.
Include in your diet natural detox foods, such as grapefruit, bone broth, celery, berries, Chia seeds, ginger and others.
Use diet more healthy herbs and spices — thyme, Basil, parsley and paprika, etc.
Organize your sleep, thus, to be able to have uninterrupted sleep for 7-8 hours every night to allow your body to relax and normalize its work.
Add more physical activity into your life to get fit — walking, Jogging, Biking, etc.
Constantly work on reducing your stress levels. There are lots of ways to do this, find them and pick what suits you best.