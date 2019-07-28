The dietitian identified the TOP 5 actions for successful weight loss
British nutritionist Rudy Maurer identified the TOP 5 actions that guarantee successful weight loss. Moreover, if they run, the extra pounds will never return.
According to the expert, to effectively get rid of excess weight will help protein foods. It helps to lose weight, it is not experiencing feelings of hunger. From sweet, especially carbonated drinks, it is better to give up completely. Replace them with green tea, water and coffee. It is important to consume as many vegetables as possible. They recommended to replace bread, pasta and potatoes. Thus it is necessary to abandon the use of the products finished and semi-finished production. The nutritionist believes that such food promotes the deposition of fat mass.
Will help to lose weight and frequent snacking, provided that they are healthy. For this purpose, suitable vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and whole wheat bread.