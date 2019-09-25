The difference in growth is not a hindrance: network touched by the friendship of a dog with a horse (video)
Network touched by the unexpected friendship of an Australian shepherd named Orion with a horse of destiny — the same brown-and-white suit as he did. Living in Sweden the owner of both animals posted videos with their participation in Instagram. One of them Orion, rising on his hind legs gently hugs destiny and strokes her face. The horse is clearly like.
Friendship is a weird thing You find a random weirdo, you’re like “yep, I like this one”. Then you do weird shit together Tag your best friend! #tamburengasfairandsquare #australianshepherd #australianshepherds #aussie #aussiepuppy #aussiesdoingthings #australianshepherd_feature #australianshepherdsofinstagram #australianshepherdsofig #australianshepherdworld #redtri #bestpup #aussiepuppy #aussiepup #dog #dogsofinsta #dogsofIG #aussiesdoingthings
On another video already the destiny of a dog licking your four-legged friend, which is melting from pleasure.
Had enough of our cuteness yet? No? Good #tamburengasfairandsquare #livetmeddestiny #australianshepherd #australianshepherds #aussie #aussiepuppy #aussiesdoingthings #australianshepherd_feature #australianshepherdsofinstagram #australianshepherdsofig #australianshepherdworld #redtri #bestpup #aussiepuppy #aussiepup #dog #dogsofinsta #dogsofIG #farrierdog #aussiesdoingthings #friesianmix #friesiancross #painthorse
“How lovely!”, “How nice to look at it, the heart rejoices” — admired by the users of the network.
