The difference in growth is not a hindrance: network touched by the friendship of a dog with a horse (video)

| September 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

Разница в росте не помеха: сеть умилила дружба собаки с лошадью (видео)

Network touched by the unexpected friendship of an Australian shepherd named Orion with a horse of destiny — the same brown-and-white suit as he did. Living in Sweden the owner of both animals posted videos with their participation in Instagram. One of them Orion, rising on his hind legs gently hugs destiny and strokes her face. The horse is clearly like.

View this post in Instagram

Friendship is a weird thing You find a random weirdo, you’re like “yep, I like this one”. Then you do weird shit together Tag your best friend! #tamburengasfairandsquare #australianshepherd #australianshepherds #aussie #aussiepuppy #aussiesdoingthings #australianshepherd_feature #australianshepherdsofinstagram #australianshepherdsofig #australianshepherdworld #redtri #bestpup #aussiepuppy #aussiepup #dog #dogsofinsta #dogsofIG #aussiesdoingthings

From Orion publishing (@aussieorion) 13 Sep 2019 at 5:15 PDT

 

On another video already the destiny of a dog licking your four-legged friend, which is melting from pleasure.

View this post in Instagram

Had enough of our cuteness yet? No? Good #tamburengasfairandsquare #livetmeddestiny #australianshepherd #australianshepherds #aussie #aussiepuppy #aussiesdoingthings #australianshepherd_feature #australianshepherdsofinstagram #australianshepherdsofig #australianshepherdworld #redtri #bestpup #aussiepuppy #aussiepup #dog #dogsofinsta #dogsofIG #farrierdog #aussiesdoingthings #friesianmix #friesiancross #painthorse

From Orion publishing (@aussieorion) 17 Sep 2019 5:53 PDT

“How lovely!”, “How nice to look at it, the heart rejoices” — admired by the users of the network.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr