The difference is huge: how to meet liberated in the exchange in Kiev and Moscow (video)
At the airport “Vnukovo” landed aboard a Russian TU-204 with 35 prisoners, which in the framework of exchange of Ukraine returned to Russia, met journalists, among which was the Kremlin’s propagandists Dmitry Kiselyov and Olga Skobeeva. The majority of media representatives was behind the fence.
Russian human rights activist Viktoria Ivleva, who helped the Ukrainian prisoners in the SIZO “Lefortovo”, described a meeting at the Moscow airport “Vnukovo…: closed government gate airport, of which from time to time leaves tinted transport. Who’s in it? What’s in it? Unknown. Byzantium. Inside missed only the channel “Russia” and the channel Simonyan”.
As opposed to meeting in “Borispol”
“All you need to know about Russia and Ukraine: relatives and Zelensky President at the airport “Borispol”, joy, jubilation, tears, happiness, freedom. I’m crying tears of joy! Lord come true!”, — wrote Ivlev.
The blogger with the nickname “Stalingrad” writes: “In Kiev, returning prisoners are greeted as national heroes, they welcomed the President, relatives, sympathizers. Returned to Moscow only meet Kiselev, Skobeeva and buses with tinted glasses, similar to paddy. Some returned home, and the second just trade.”
“Washington regional Committee” on Twitter posted a video of a meeting of citizens, which were exchanged for prisoners of war sailors and political prisoners of the Kremlin.
“How “meeting” in Moscow is different from meeting in Kiev. No they in Russia are not needed. For the Russians they used disposable products!”, — he wrote.
What about the “meeting” Moscow is different from meeting in Kiev.
No they in Russia are not needed. For the Russians they used disposable products! pic.twitter.com/52ThlUlHPu
— The Washington Obkom (@_Fashington) September 7, 2019
Footage from the meeting in the “Boryspil” and “Vnukovo” and he compared the journalists of “Radio Svoboda”.
Dives Sami pic.twitter.com/KXfrudKg9V
Radio Freedom (@radiosvoboda) September 7, 2019
Ignored the the return of detainees and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At this time he was walking with the inhabitants of Moscow.
Recall from Kiev to Moscow in the procedure of exchange of detainees handed over 35 people. 16 received a pardon from President Zelensky, 19 were released on personal recognizance. In particular, Russia sent a former at “DNR” Vladimir tsemakh, who confirmed involvement in the Downing of a Malaysian “Boeing”, the former editor-in-chief “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky, captured Russian military Victor Ageev, exposed in the bombing of the car of the employee of SBU Julia Prosolov and others.
All the details of this exchange, read the material “FACTS”: “Ukraine and Russia had an exchange: all the details, photos, videos”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter