The Director of special effects died in workplace accident (PHOTO)

On Thursday afternoon in Toronto killed a famous Director of special effects, when at the shooting area in Etobicoke exploded one of the pieces of equipment.

Toronto police said that at 11:29 they were called to the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road to the set in connection with a report about a wounded employee.

Police later reported that the explosion of the equipment the worker was injured by a piece of metal.

Rescuers tried to get him to the hospital, but he died in the ambulance on the way.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening by Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, they say that the dead – Warren Appleby.

The statement also reported that the accident fatalities occurred on the platform for special effects, when Warren was prepared and tested effects for the forthcoming shooting of the TV series “Titans”.

“The Executive producers, along with all members of the team of the series “the Titans”, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, I would like to Express our deepest condolences and heartfelt love and support to the family and friends of Warren at this very difficult time,” the statement reads.

Besides the work on the Titans, in the database Internet Movie lists dozens of names, which were attended by Appleby, including work as the Director of special effects in the movies “It” and “Form of water” and the TV series “the Strain”.

Members of the film community as Toronto’s, learning about the death of Appleby, shared their grief on social networks.

“A great loss and sorrow is today’s tragic death of Warren Appleby, said costume designer Alex Kavanagh on Twitter. – Father, husband, son, brother, friend, member of the Board IATSE873, partner at ACME FX is a vital member of the Toronto film industry, he will be sorely missed.”

Another user called it “a real loss for the film industry in Toronto, his family and friends.”

The Ministry of labour is investigating the incident.