The Director of the Bollywood saved a little girl saw on Twitter a video with her
Vinod Kapri once came across a video where the baby is crying, lying in a pile of garbage. The little girl melted the heart of the Director, and he decided in that whatever was to save her.
Vinod was able to learn the location of the child and together with his wife, Sakshi, went to look for him.
Finding the girl, the Director said that the baby is very weak and too little weight. He drove her to the hospital.
The couple are eager to adopt the child, in which managed to fall in love, and have already begun to engage in the adoption process.
Vinod wants to call the baby the Piha. Is the name of his latest film about a little orphan girl, which is enlightening for many parents.
Well, we very much hope that the couple will be able to adopt the girl and be her beautiful family.