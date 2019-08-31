The Director of “the Joker” told the truth about the film
The Director of “the Joker” Todd Phillips said that he never planned to take on comics. World premiere of the film will take place at the Venice film festival on August 31.
Psychological Thriller “Joker” will debut in the framework of the competition program film festival in Venice. Crime film about the life of one of the most famous comic book villains. Todd Phillips spoke with journalists Angeles Times. During the conversation, American film Director admitted that and could not think about the fact that will remove the film on the comics. For several years he received similar offers from different producers, but he always replied that such kinoistoriya’t even looking. Phillips admitted that the paintings based on comics he always seemed “too cool”, but he never planned to make something similar. According to the filmmaker, he always loved the films made in the 70 years of the last century. It seemed that this era has gone and done something in the same style in the modern world is not possible. During discussions on this topic and had the idea to make a film like that, but to make the main character of the comic book character.
By the way, shortly before the premiere Phillips admitted that he is optimistic despite the fact that the skeptics are and always will be. Judging by the reviews that appeared after the release of the teaser for “Joker”, the audience excited no less the authors of this psychological Thriller.