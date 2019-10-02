The Director of the soloist of “VIA gra” has commented on reports of her affair with Meladze
Another young soloist of group “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg has faced a wave of rumors about his allegedly began the affair with producer Konstantin Meladze, husband of the former participants of the team of Vera Brezhneva.
Recently a number of secular media said that the singer and producer supposedly share not only a working relationship, in support, cited the news from the Instagram of the blonde from the “Golden composition”: Brezhnev-de has removed all joint photo with her husband.
The Director of the center commented, flatly refusing to acknowledge even a hint of hazing singer and producer, writes the Russian “channel five”.
“These rumors appear, I think, against a huge number of people. It’s like constantly worn out joke, and completely irrelevant. Konstantin Meladze is the producer of the group “VIA Gra”, in which Erica Herceg sings for six years. Of course, there is no question about a personal relationship with Erica Constantine never was, and never will be, “said Daria.
Also a representative for the actress said that these rumors are constantly thinking about different people.
According to the Director of Herceg Novi, the producer and his client a good and friendly relationship. Eric is one of the soloists who are long enough in the team. The girl went through many trials in order to participate in the popular trio and conformity to certain external standards: she lost 87 pounds and had a boob job.
With Erica now in the group sing Muganskaya Olga and Ulyana Senecca. The latter came in the team in 2018: it was noticed on the project “New factory of stars”. The girl was replaced by Anastasia Kozhevnikov.
As you know, Brezhnev and Meladze married in the end of 2015, while the tabloids wrote that leading up to the wedding affair caused the divorce of the producer from his first wife Jana Amounts. By the time of Brezhnev has long led a solo career, replaced her in the image “blonde from “VIA gra” came first, Tatyana Kotova, then the soloist repeatedly changed. In 2013, the group was at that time 25-year-old Eric Herceg.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently wards of Konstantin Meladze became one less singer. Albina dzhanabaeva, his brother’s wife Valeria, decided to start an independent career. They broke up, being in a good relationship. While dzhanabaeva stated that it “has looked into the eyes of reality” and realized that Constantine could no longer produce it as a artist.
