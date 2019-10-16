The Director of the United States created a film about the contribution of Ukrainian refugees in the development of America
Immigration — the issue that divided public opinion into two radically opposed camps. To help Americans understand immigrants, to assess their role in the country’s development — the goal of a documentary filmmaker of Ukrainian origin Mateja Siletsky. To do this he decided with the help of the memories of Ukrainian refugees, who found asylum in the United States after the Second world war. His documentary film called “Baba Baba said.”
Learn from the mistakes of the past: aspiring filmmaker Matej Siletsky is convinced that his film will help modern Americans understand refugees in the United States, writes Voice of America.
3.5 years ago, Mothers began to gather to archive the testimonies of Ukrainians who arrived in the United States after the Second world war. Over time, this archival project became the basis for a documentary.
“The film is a lot of things that make you think, says Matei. Not only about the history of the Second world war, but also about the present and future situation. This is the history of our families, our lives, present and past. This is the story from eyewitnesses — not only from Ukraine and the United States, but also around the world.”
Mothers hoped that the stories of immigrants, the history of their forced escape from his native country will help modern society to understand the important role that refugees have traditionally played in shaping American values.
“Refugees can do a lot to offer, says the Director. They are ready to pay more to build his home here. Many of them have the Golden rule: do unto others as you want them to do to you.”
The Trident on the neck of the Director — a tribute to his Ukrainian roots. Mothers received the Trident from the Pope, who received it from his father.
“I never take it off: this is more than gold. In it the blood, sweat and tears,” — said Siletsky.
Mothers Siletsky became interested in the topic of Ukrainian immigrants during his studies at the University of Berkeley, after a Professor of Soviet history refused to recognize the “History of Ukraine” Orest Subtelny reliable source of information. This book was the main source of the work of matej Bel University.
“Subtelny was a famous writer, to which listened at other universities — Yale, Oxford, Cambridge, and my Professor didn’t want to recognize it as a source of information, says Matei. — It shocked me. It was then that I began to understand what he was talking about the grandmother in my childhood and what really happened with Ukraine in Soviet times.”
What is meant to be between the Nazis and Soviet forces during the Second world war? That meant escape from the house, leaving his old life ? How to create a new life in the new earth? About these and other refugees tell in the film Ukrainian immigrants.
“All the characters in the film refugee, says Matei. They passed through the shelters for displaced people, some in concentration camps. On the way to the United States they went through all these fears and suffering.”
All the heroes of the tape 70 to 90 years. They all emigrated to the United States children.
The Director gave the symbolic, in his opinion, the name of the picture: “Baba Baba said” (Babee Baba Skazala: Grandmother Told Grandmother). Because the older generations kept and passed on the information, he says.
“It’s a play on words: Baba said Baba. It’s about how their stories spread, says a Director. — Often the media were just elderly. In the Ukrainian community say grandma or grandpa: “you know nothing”. They knew much more than we are.”
Now a documentary on the final stage of the installation. It should be released in February next year.