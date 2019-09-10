The Directors of “the Avengers: the Final”, explained why Robert Downey Jr. deserves the Oscar
Critics never cease to sing odes of praise Joaquin Phoenix for the role of Joker in the same kenogamissi and predict him a nomination for “Oscar” in the next award season. But there is another hero who deserves a statue of the prestigious award, and Robert Downey Jr. Why is he and why is “the Avengers,” replied the brothers Russo.
Directors “infinity War” and “Final” talked to the publication The Daily Beast and explained his position.
We do not make movies for awards. Yes, it was very difficult — we took the two most expensive kinokomiksa in history. But I want to highlight Robert Downey Jr. Don’t know if I’ve seen the public all over the world reacted to the actor, so emotional. In theaters the audience was crying and went crazy. Before we never seen anything like it, and if he didn’t deserve an Oscar for this, then I don’t know who actually deserves
said Joe Russo.
54-year-old Downey Jr. is one of those popular actors who are their age and still was not awarded a Golden statuette, although it has two nominations. In 1993, he had a chance to get an Oscar for “Chaplin” and in 2009 for “tropic thunder”.
It is likely that the brothers Russo stood up for Robert not just. This year the award for “Best film” beat Kinomaks “Black Panther”. And if academics were evaluated by this picture along with other, why they don’t rate the actor in the role of Tony stark?