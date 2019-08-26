The discovery of global importance: in Israel, doctors grew a man a new leg
A revolutionary method of bone healing
Israeli biotechnology company Bonus Biogroup learned how to grow bone cells from autologous fat of the patient. New bone survives well in the new place and not rejected by, according to Jpost.
The startup Bonus Biogroup of Haifa have developed a method of growing the lab of the bone cells for transplantation to patients with serious bone defects. The bone is made from the own fat of the patient, grown for 2 weeks and injected into the defect. In a matter of months patients recover, and they have fully restored functionality.
It happened with the Israelite Dani Jacobson. Dani, a resident of kibbutz Mishmar ha-Emek, was crushed left leg. After treatment he was able not only to walk without crutches, but to play sports.
Dani had to walk around with a pin in the leg, but when she did not improve and after 2 months, he was offered treatment by a new method. Doctors pumped out from the body of the Tribute is a little fat, and raised them in the laboratory of new bone cells introduced by injection directly into the affected bone. 6 weeks after injection, newly formed bone had completely filled the defect.
In this way Israel has treated already 40 patients.
This week, the Federal administration of the USA on control over drug administration (FDA) granted the company Bonus Biogroup licenses to use the special syringe for the introduction of lab-grown bone tissue. This is the first stage of obtaining the desired permission, and it is assumed that a method that is already used for the treatment of patients in Israel, within 3 years it will be worldwide.
How it works
In a patient with a defect of any bone of the skeleton to pump out some fat and transfer it to the laboratory. There from fat release tens of thousands of cells-precursors of osteocytes (bone cells). These cells are grown for 2 weeks and administered to the patient at the place of the bone defect. They create in the empty space of the defect bone, and a few months of the patient’s functionality is fully restored.
Now the company Bonus Biogroup is conducting a clinical trial to restore the bones of the upper and lower jaw under the direction of maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Ephraim Tsur.
The new method, as already mentioned, was applied in the treatment of 40 patients. One of them due to an accident at the construction site were broken bones of the hand. He had injected cell suspension, and after 2 months he was able to return to work.
It will help millions
Israeli development is at an advanced stage of clinical trials. If the success will continue and the method will be licensed. It will take three years.
Meanwhile, Bonus Biogroup can assist patients with injuries to bones, which shows a similar treatment in clinical trials. For this we need to contact the company contact form is on the website, there is a phone.
This technology will soon become the first line treatment of large bone defects. The market today is estimated at about $ 8 billion and will grow with the ageing of the population.